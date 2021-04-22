UFC President Dana White has threatened legal action against YouTube star-come-boxer, Jake Paul, if he continues to call out his UFC fighters.

Paul notched an unfancied and brutal KO win in his bout vs former Bellator welterweight champion, Ben Askren, on Saturday night.

The Problem Child planted a sweet right hook to Askren's chin, sending the former Olympian crashing to the mat in the very first round at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

High on confidence following the unlikely KO win vs Askren, who - though he may never have been a top-calibre boxer - is a multiple-time world champion in two different MMA promotions (Bellator and One), Paul now appears to have Conor McGregor fixed firmly in his sights for his next bout, telling MMA Junkie:

“We’ll see. There are a lot of people. But honestly, when it comes down to signing the contract, these guys duck.

"Honestly, we’ll see. The McGregor fight just became more realistic, like I’ve been saying. I just want to do big fights.”

“I’m going to take some time off,” Paul added. “I’ve been working my f****** a** off. I’m only going to do big fights.

"I want to challenge myself at the same time. Ben Askren was a step up. OK, look what happened. 1:59. We’ll see who the next big challenge is.

" I don’t want to take some bull s*** s***. I want to challenge myself. I want to do three million, four million pay-per-view buys."

“Who’s going to bring in those numbers?”

In truth, Paul's spat with McGregor began before the YouTube star ever agreed to fight Ben Askren when Paul, draped in an Irish flag and smoking a cigar, took to YouTube to hurl abuse at the former two-weight UFC champion, even going so far as to insult his wife.

McGregor, for once, took the high ground and hasn't made too much of Paul's antics.

But Dana White, fresh off of losing a substantial sum of money in a failed bet against Paul in the Askren fight, is clearly in a less tolerant mood regarding The Problem Child's recent harlequinades.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, the UFC President said:

“Why don’t you go fight a f****** boxer?

"What the f*** do these guys keep talking to UFC guys for? I’m going to have to slap them with another f****** legal letter, these f***** idiots. Go talk to f****** boxers. What are you doing?”

Love him, or hate him, it's hard to argue that Paul isn't doing a great job of promoting himself.

Besides the recent spat with McGregor and now Dana White's threats of legal action, the YouTube sensation also has UFC stars (and former champions at that) Tyrone Woodley and Daniel Cormier engaged in separate wars of words on social media.

