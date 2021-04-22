Birmingham City news: Lee Bowyer fumes at key decision following Blues' draw with Forest

Birmingham City's run of three consecutive victories at St Andrew's was halted yesterday by Nottingham Forest who picked up a point in dramatic circumstances.

With the Blues seemingly heading towards yet another win under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer, Lukasz Jutkiewicz gave away a penalty in stoppage-time which was duly converted by Reds forward Lewis Grabban.

Although Birmingham were able to extend the gap between them and the Championship relegation zone to 10 points as a result of this draw, they missed out on the opportunity to move up to 17th in the standings.

With strugglers Rotherham United slipping up once again in their clash with Middlesbrough, the Blues know that a continuation of their encouraging form of late will allow them to secure their place in the second-tier next month.

Making reference to the decision to give Forest a penalty in the closing stages of last night's showdown, Bowyer lamented referee Jeremy Simpson for handing the visitors a chance to secure a draw by insisting that it was clearly the wrong decision.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail after the game, the Blues boss said: "It is never, ever, ever a penalty - never.

"This happens too many times, too many times in this division officials get it wrong and nothing happens.

"They guess and they get away with it.

"I will ring up Alan Wiley [Director of Referees] again and ask him about this decision and I guarantee you one hundred per cent he will send me a letter in about three days' time apologising for that decision.

"One hundred per cent he will because it's wrong.

"In the 96th minute you are making a decision like that, you are messing about with people's lives.

"This is what winds me up the most about this, they are playing with people's lives.

"This is our lives."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Bowyer's explosive reaction to his side's draw is understandable as Birmingham were good value for their lead as Forest struggled to get into any kind of rhythm at St Andrew's.

If VAR was available for use in the Championship, this particular call to award a spot-kick perhaps would have been overturned due to the fact that it was a relatively soft decision.

Although this minor setback has clearly angered Bowyer, he should use this situation to drive his side forward in the coming weeks.

Providing that Birmingham are able to produce an encouraging display against Derby County this weekend, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they end up extending their current unbeaten league run to six games.

