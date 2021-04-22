How would Celtic and Rangers fare in the Premier League?

This question has sparked plenty of debate among fans over the years, but there’s a chance we might find out the answer in the not-too-distant future.

The Sun are reporting that a British Super League is being secretly planned in a move which would see Scotland’s two biggest clubs join the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in a combined top-tier.

These reports come less than 48 hours after the hugely controversial European Super League plan was left in tatters.

Following a massive backlash from fans, the six English teams who agreed to join the competition (United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham) all reversed their decisions earlier this week.

The Sun claim that Celtic and Rangers would both “jump at the chance” to join a British Super League.

One club source told the tabloid newspaper: “Whether or not the Super League was going to happen, we all feel that the Premier League has to be changed and improved.

“It is time we opened it up to Rangers and Celtic. That would make sense for everyone.”

The same publication speculate that a British Super League would be comprised of 18, rather than 20, clubs.

Four teams could potentially compete in an end-of-season play-off to determine which side is crowned champions.

The issue was discussed on talkSPORT on Thursday morning and Jamie O’Hara, the former Tottenham and England Under-21 midfielder, believes the current Celtic team would be relegated.

However, the pundit reckons Steven Gerrard’s Rangers would stay up and could eventually challenge for the top six over time.

“Right now, if they got put in tomorrow, I think Rangers would survive, they would stay up,” O’Hara said.

"If you put them in the Premier League now I think Rangers would stay up with Steven Gerrard in charge. They’ve had a great season.

"Celtic would go down, I’d put them up for relegation."

It’s fair to assume that O’Hara’s prediction will raise plenty of eyebrows.

But the retired midfielder thinks Celtic would also eventually stand a chance of competing for the top six, along with Rangers, once they could sign players due to the size of the club.

He added: “On that I would say that if you gave them a transfer window and a season to bed in I think they would compete for the top six because they are huge football clubs.

"They'd need a couple of seasons to find their feet.

“If Rangers come into the Premier League with Steven Gerrard as manager, are you telling me he wouldn’t be able to attract some of the best players in the world?"

Watch O’Hara give his thoughts in full here…

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

