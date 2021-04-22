We’ve seen sportsmen do some insane things over the years, ranging from a headbutt to punches and what not.

However, few would be a match for what Italian Go Kart driver Luca Corberi did last year.

After being knocked out of the FIA Karting World Championship final, the 23-year old proceeded towards the circuit with his discarded bumper, and upon seeing rival Paolo Ippolito, tossed it at his kart.

Thankfully, the bumper bounced off the kart and no serious damage was done.

As if that wasn’t enough, he then sparked a mass-brawl back in the pit, with his father - who owns the circuit - involved in the fight as well.

Corberi was seen pushing Ippolito into a wall entirely unprovoked, rendering everyone who happened to watch the scenes shocked at the sheer madness of it all.

After being the subject of outrage galore, with many calling for a ban, Corberi has at last been banned from the sport for 15 years. The Italian has also announced his retirement from the sport, meaning that any possibility of any kind of comeback is ruled out.

The decision, it has to be said, is a nail hit on the head. After all, at this level, you can’t just lose your temper the way Corberi did and go so far as to lob a 1.5kg bumper at an opponent, that, too, at a time when the race is still underway. It could have caused a major accident.

His antics were also heavily criticised by many big names, including Jenson Button, who tweeted:

"Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today at the FIA Karting World Champs.

"His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall. Life ban for both of these idiots please.”

News Now - Sport News