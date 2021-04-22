Hilarious footage of dog competing in women’s 4x200m relay race goes viral

Hilarious footage of a dog joining the home stretch of a 4x200 metre relay race has gone viral.

Holly the dog escaped her owners to join the final stretch of the race at a high school athletics event in Utah.

To the enjoyment of the crowd, she gained quickly on race leader Gracie Laney, overtaking her just before the finish line. The dog's sprint nearly ended in disaster, however, after Laney just about avoided being tripped up by Holly as she crossed the line.

According to high school track and field website MileSplit, Holly completed the 100m distance in around 10.5 seconds, just off Usain Bolt’s world record of 9.58 seconds.

Social media users have reacted in delight to the hysterical clip. Twitter user newgame35 posted: “Dog knew what it was doing. Hawked the leader and slow down alongside her to stare her down and then speed up and last moment to cross the line in 1st place.”

