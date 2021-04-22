Nottingham Forest news: Chris Hughton makes defiant Reds admission ahead of run-in

Nottingham Forest netted a last-gasp equaliser last night to secure point in their clash with in-form Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

After the hosts took the lead in the 49th minute of the clash via a header from Marc Roberts, the Reds were seemingly heading towards defeat before Scott McKenna was brought down in the penalty area by Lukasz Jutkiewick.

Lewis Grabban subsequently netted the spot-kick to seal a draw for his side which allowed them to move 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

With just three points separating six sides in the second-tier, Forest know that a positive end to the campaign could allow them to climb the standings.

Making reference to the Reds' current situation, manager Chris Hughton has insisted that his side will keep fighting for victories in the coming weeks despite having all-but secured their Championship status for another season.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about the club's latest display, the Forest boss said: "For us, it's a good point.

"It makes the gap just a little bit bigger, but we want to keep fighting through to the end.

"One thing I won't accept is the season petering out.

"We've still go things to play for and want to finish as high as possible."

The Reds will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend when they face Stoke City.

Whilst the Potters have failed to win any of their last four league games under the guidance of manager Michael O'Neill, Forest know that a repeat of their woeful display against Huddersfield Town earlier this month may result in another defeat at the City Ground.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Forest's performance against Birmingham was far from perfect, they would surely have taken a point ahead of this particular clash given that Bowyer's side had won their last three games at St Andrew's.

With a number of players looking to earn new deals at the club, they will be determined to impress Hughton between now and the end of the season.

Therefore, it would be somewhat of a shock if there is a drop in intensity at Forest as they will be looking to maintain their professionalism by picking up as many points as possible in their upcoming fixtures.

By finishing the year on a positive note, the Reds could build up some momentum heading into the 2021/22 Championship campaign in which they will be hoping to push on under Hughton who will unquestionably be aiming to bolster his squad during the upcoming transfer window.

