David Luiz is one of the most unique footballers in history.

There's no doubting that the Brazilian has enjoyed a stellar career too, winning a plethora of trophies at Benfica, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

He's even helped Arsenal triumph in the FA Cup and despite turning 34 on Thursday, Luiz is still capable of producing world-class performances.

On his day, there aren't many better centre-backs in world football, with both his passing range and dribbling ability befitting of an attacking midfielder.

As well as possessing quality on the ball, Luiz is also a master of the dark arts.

It's a trait that can often be frustrating for fans and opposing players, but it certainly works in his team's favour - as it did in 2013 during Luiz's first spell with Chelsea.

In the final minute of a 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford, the Brazilian defender helped get his countryman Rafael da Silva sent off.

While he was horizontal on the turf after being kicked by his opponent, Luiz started smiling as he was feigning injury and it's an image that is still a meme to this very day.

A truly iconic moment.

After the game, United manager Sir Alex Ferguson didn't hold back in his assessment of the incident, labelling Luiz a "dying swan".

"Rafael retaliates but he, Luiz, quite clearly elbows him twice then rolls about like a dying swan and that convinces the referee," the legendary Scottish manager said, per The Mirror.

"He was smiling, it's bad. What kind of professional is that?

"Rafael was elbowed and he retaliated. But that's what always happens - the player who retaliates always gets the bigger penalty, even though it was clear Luiz elbowed him twice.

"It was rash what Rafael did. He's a young lad and should know better, but retaliation never works. I wouldn't say it was violent conduct. The referee hasn't even seen it.

"I don't think he could see it at all, but he's gone with the fact that Luiz has rolled about on the floor and I think that has convinced him it was a red card."

It really was a stroke of irritating genius from Luiz, a moment that Premier League fans will reminisce about for years to come.

