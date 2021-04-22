WSL: Could Beth England be tempted by a move away from Chelsea?

Chelsea are rapidly becoming one of the most dangerous women's football teams on the planet. Under the reign of Emma Hayes, absolutely nothing is standing in their way this season.

With the Community Shield and Continental Cup already tucked away this year, the Blues have their sights firmly set on securing back-to-back Women's Super League trophies and their first ever Champions League title.

Because of the unstoppable incline Chelsea are on right now, some of the world's biggest players have flocked to West London to join the ranks at Meadow Park. Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder are just two international superstars to be snapped up by Hayes and the Chelsea board in recent years.

However, this in turn has resulted in regular first team starters being demoted to the bench in favour of the new signings. Beth England is a glaring example of how Hayes' rotational Chelsea system can affect even the brightest talents.

What has happened to Beth England?

Despite being named the PFA Player of the Year for 2020, England has been extremely limited in terms of minutes on the pitch this season. The Lioness finished behind only Golden Boot winner Vivianne Miedema in the WSL's top scorers last campaign, bagging 14 for the Blues.

England has still been in fine form this term, but is no longer a certified starter for the club. According to FbRef, the 26-year-old has managed to contribute an impressive six goals and eight assists in the WSL this season, despite only averaging playing time of 50 minutes per match.

In Chelsea's latest match, they stopped Manchester City from grabbing a crucial win in a title-deciding blockbuster clash. England saw mere minutes of the 2-2 thriller after replacing Fran Kirby in the 89th minute.

Whilst her quality is still undeniable, the situation at Chelsea boils down to Hayes being unable to justify dropping in-form duo Kerr and Kirby and all-time record signing Harder. The manager's tactics are well-known, so there are no surprises when it comes to chopping and changing her team, but is England happy staying on the bench for the foreseeable?

