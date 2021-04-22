Wolves transfer news: La Liga club want loan star Rafa Mir

Valencia are reportedly interested in bringing Wolves striker Rafa Mir to La Liga on a permanent deal, following his successful loan spell at SD Huesca.

What's the latest?

Wolves forward Mir has excelled on loan in La Liga this season and Valencia are looking to keep the striker in his native land.

Football Insider has reported that the Spanish club are interested in landing Mir and sources have told the website they are looking to get ahead of rival suitors.

The 23-year-old joined Huesca last January in an 18-month loan deal and after helping them gain promotion last term has set La Liga alight at times this year.

How has he performed this season?

Mir has been one of the division's sharp shooters, as he's converted 15 goals across 32 appearances.

The Spaniard has been incredibly pro-active in the final third with an average of three shots per game, according to WhoScored.

He's evidently an aerial threat too, winning 2.7 heading duels per outing.

Could he feature for Wolves in the future?

Mir joined Wolves from Valencia in 2017 but made just two Championship appearances before being shipped out on loan to Nottingham Forest and then Huesca.

However, it now appears that Mir has finally found his feet in one of the world's toughest leagues.

Having hit double digits in the scoring charts in La Liga, Mir surely has every chance of making a name for himself back at Molineux.

One issue that Wolves have faced this season is their failure to adequately replace Raul Jimenez's goal-scoring output, after he suffered a horrific injury in November.

Wolves tried to fill the void by signing Willian Jose from Real Sociedad on loan. However, with 12 Premier League appearances under his belt, he only scored his first goal during Wolves' most recent outing against Southampton.

Mir has been more clinical than Jose in La Liga, so the Spanish striker should certainly be given a second chance at his parent club.

1 of 15 Richard Stearman Sheffield United Ipswich Barnsley Huddersfield

Should Wolves sell him?

There appears to be some confusion over Huesca having an option to buy Mir permanently, but recent reports from Express and Star insist that's not the case.

That means Wolves are at a bit of a crossroads with Mir, especially as his contract is due to expire at the end of next season. Do they integrate him back into the first-team squad, or use this season's form to get a decent fee for him?

Transfermarkt value Mir at just £5.4m, likely due to his contract situation, but they could probably get a fair bit more than that for him considering this season's form.

Nonetheless, perhaps upon the agreement of a contract extension, surely the wise thing to do would be giving Mir another chance at Molineux. After all, any money they get for him is almost certain to go into signing another strike option anyway, such are the squad's limits up top.

News Now - Sport News