WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre's debut book 'A Chosen Destiny' is now available to buy.

As Britain's first-ever WWE Champion and one of professional wrestling's biggest stars, McIntyre tells his story of a destiny chosen, a destiny squandered, and a champion's relentless pursuit for redemption.

As a two-time WWE Champion, his real-life story of dedication, sacrifice, commitment and realising your dream is every bit as gripping as his jaw-dropping performances inside the ring.

From a young age, McIntyre dreamed of becoming WWE Champion. With his parents' support, he trained and paid his dues, proving himself to the small crowds on the Butlin's circuit.

At age 22, McIntyre made his WWE main roster debut and was touted by WWE Chairman &

CEO Vince McMahon as 'The Chosen One' to lead the company into the future.

However, through a series of ill-advised choices and family tragedy, Drew's life and career spiralled. As a sure-fire champion, he struggled under the pressure of expectations and was eventually released from the company.

Facing a crossroads, the powerful Scotsman set a course to show the world the real Drew McIntyre. Buoyed by the support of his wife and the memory of his beloved mother, Drew embarked on a mission to recharge, reinvent and revitalise himself to fulfil his destiny.

"Throughout my career, I have always had an honest and open relationship with my

fans,” McIntyre said of his first book in a recent press release.

"I am honoured that Ebury Press has given me the opportunity to tell my story in hopes of inspiring others around the world to follow their dreams."

Drew McIntyre's story is one of grit, courage and determination as a fallen Superstar

discovers who he truly is and storms back to reclaim his dream. 'A Chosen Destiny' is available to buy now (from Thursday, April 22).

