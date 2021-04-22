Lucas Leiva is one of the most underrated Liverpool players of modern times.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder was as dependable as they come, performing to a high standard at the club for a decade.

Lucas joined the Reds in 2007 from Gremio for a bargain fee of £6 million and he went on to make 347 appearances for the team in all competitions.

The 34-year-old - who is now with Lazio - was even named Liverpool's Player of the Season for his impressive performances during the 2010/11 campaign.

He was pretty darn good in the famous red jersey, but one aspect of Lucas' game that never improved in his 10 years on Merseyside was his shooting.

The no-nonsense midfielder only netted seven goals for the club and it's easy to understand why that is after watching footage of him trying to score late on in a derby against Everton back in 2016.

Lucas' shot had no power whatsoever, with his effort trickling harmlessly wide.

But while he failed to score, Lucas did at least send Jurgen Klopp into hysterics in the Liverpool dugout.

Straight after the Brazilian's scuffed shot went out of play, the Sky Sports cameras panned to Klopp and he just couldn't control his laughter.

Video

Had Liverpool not been 4-0 up in stoppage-time, Klopp's reaction would probably have been one of anger rather than laughter.

But with victory a formality, the German manager could enjoy the comedic moment from his midfield enforcer.

Lucas himself had a little giggle over his 30-yard pea roller, with the crowd at Anfield ironically cheering the effort as well.

Last year, the Brazilian spoke about his incredibly positive relationship with Klopp from his two years working under the manager.

“He was a great manager for me, I learned a lot," he told Liverpool's official website. "I played for him for two years, two seasons, but it was enough to learn a lot and also understand that the way he wanted to play, maybe for me was going to be more difficult.

“That’s why we have this great relationship until today - because he always treated me with so much respect and I tried to do the same.”

1 of 15 Which club did Liverpool sign Diogo Jota from? Wolverhampton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur Benfica Atletico Madrid

News Now - Sport News