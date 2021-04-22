Twitter rows can be quite something, especially when it’s between someone of the ilk of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

No, really. In this case, it almost led to McGregor shutting the door on his trilogy fight with Poirier.

The row began when the American revealed that McGregor hadn’t yet made good on a promised $500,000 donation to the The Good Fight Foundation. We all know how McGregor erupted afterwards.



While many dubbed the entire drama as some kind of a promotion for the fight,

“There was a lot of chances that was gonna fall apart,” he told TSN. “I saw some conspiracy theorists thinking that that was to help promote the fight.

“Absolutely none of that was done to help promote the fight. I can assure you of that. But we got it done.”

For the record, it wasn’t just the Irishman who needed convincing but Poirier as well.

"Both guys,” said White when asked if he had to cajole McGregor back.

“We had to go back and forth. Listen, man, we’ve been doing this for 20 years. This is what we do. We get it done.”

Now that the trilogy is all set to take place in July, McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, reckons this would represent a great chance for The Notorious’ as far his lightweight title aspirations are concerned.

“I think that only makes sense," he told MMA Junkie. “I think this truly becomes a No1 contender fight.

“I think Chandler vs. Oliveira happens and the winner of that faces the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 3.”

There you go, then. Make sure you’re free and have plenty of popcorn for July 10. This will be no ordinary fight.

