Boxing’s most iconic harbinger, Eddie Hearn, has some massive news for the fans - and it’s exactly what we have all been waiting to hear.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is all but confirmed with the final drafts exchanged and everything agreed upon.

Hearn, who has also agreed a switch from Sky Sports to DAZN, has been working his heart out to get the contracts done and it seems he has a breakthrough at last.

“We have exchanged some more final drafts and there will be a few more phone calls but it is as done as it can be,” he said.

“It is non-stop at the moment but it is happening, it is 100 per cent happening.”

The financial side of the bout had already been taken care of last year, with the rematch winner set to bag 60-40; however, it was Fury’s camp that caused a delay. And now, even though everything has been agreed upon, a venue is yet to be finalised.

Despite the delays, though, Joshua seems unaffected. The British heavyweight had a fair bit to say last week.

“I would wait until the end of the year if I had to. It’s the fight we both want, it’s the fight the world wants, the promoters and the TV networks, so putting a time limit isn’t right.

“If people are clearly working on something and they need a little extra time, you want the job done right then you sit tight for a little bit.

“As long as things are getting done I will wait til next Tuesday or the Tuesday after.

“I know I want it and so does he, maybe he just got his words mixed up. “With every week that passes I am a week better, a week stronger and a week wiser and a week closer to the day when I kick Tyson Fury’s ass.

“I don’t know what Fury is doing and I don’t give a s*** either, all I know is what I am doing and I am coming.”

