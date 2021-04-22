Messi, Ronaldo, Suarez: The 30 greatest goalscoring duos of the 21st century
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two greatest goal scorers of the modern era - and possibly of all time.
Both superstars have netted over 700 times throughout the course of their careers, numbers that will likely never be replicated again.
As well as scoring for fun themselves, Messi and Ronaldo have unsurprisingly both been part of the most prolific duos in the 21st century.
In fact, one or the other feature in nine of the 10 greatest goalscoring partnerships in an individual season since the turn of the millennium.
But only one has achieved the almost superhuman feat of being part of a 100-goal double act.
Below, you'll find a list of the top 30 most prolific duos in the 21st century, with all data sourced from Transfermarkt.
30. Cristiano Ronaldo (42) & Alvaro Morata (20) - 62 goals
Real Madrid - 2016/17
29. Kylian Mbappe (39) & Edinson Cavani (32) - 62 goals
Paris Saint-Germain - 2018/19
28. Ruud van Nistelrooy (44) & Paul Scholes (20) - 64 goals
Manchester United - 2002/03
27. Didier Drogba (37) & Frank Lampard (27) - 64 goals
Chelsea - 2009/10
26. Cristiano Ronaldo (44) & Gareth Bale (21) - 65 goals
Real Madrid - 2017/18
25. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (41) & Edinson Cavani (25) - 66 goals
Paris Saint-Germain - 2013/14
24. Edinson Cavani (49) & Lucas Moura (19) - 68 goals
Paris Saint-Germain - 2016/17
23. Edinson Cavani (40) & Neymar (28) - 68 goals
Paris Saint-Germain - 2017/18
22. Klass-Jan Huntelaar (48) & Raul Gonzalez (21) - 69 goals
FC Schalke - 2011/12
21. Edin Dzeko (35) & Grafite (35) - 70 goals
Wolfsburg - 2008/09
20. Lionel Messi (47) & Pedro Rodriguez (23) - 70 goals
Barcelona - 2009/10
19. Mohamed Salah (44) & Roberto Firmino (27) - 71 goals
Liverpool - 2017/18
18. Lionel Messi (38) & Samuel Eto'o (36) - 74 goals
Barcelona - 2008/09
17. Robert Lewandowski (42) & Thomas Muller (32) - 74 goals
Bayern Munich - 2015/16
16. Lionel Messi (51) & Luis Suarez (23) - 74 goals
Barcelona - 2018/19
15. Cristiano Ronaldo (55) & Karim Benzema (20) - 75 goals
Real Madrid - 2012/13
14. Cristiano Ronaldo (51) & Karim Benzema (24) - 75 goals
Real Madrid - 2013/14
13. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (50) & Edinson Cavani (25) - 75 goals
Paris Saint-Germain - 2015/16
12. Lionel Messi (53) & David Villa (23) - 76 goals
Barcelona - 2010/11
11. Lionel Messi (60) & David Villa (16) - 76 goals
Barcelona - 2012/13
10. Lionel Messi (45) & Luis Suarez (31) - 76 goals
Barcelona - 2017/18
9. Robert Lewandowski (55) & Serge Gnabry (23) - 78 goals
Bayern Munich - 2019/20
8. Cristiano Ronaldo (53) & Karim Benzema (23) - 79 goals
Real Madrid - 2010/11
7. Cristiano Ronaldo (51) & Karim Benzema (28) - 79 goals
Real Madrid - 2015/16
6. Cristiano Ronaldo (61) & Karim Benzema (22) - 83 goals
Real Madrid - 2014/15
5. Lionel Messi (73) & Cesc Fabregas (15) - 88 goals
Barcelona - 2011/12
4. Lionel Messi (54) & Luis Suarez (36) - 90 goals
Barcelona - 2016/17
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (60) & Karim Benzema (32) - 92 goals
Real Madrid - 2011/12
2. Lionel Messi (58) & Neymar (39) - 97 goals
Barcelona - 2014/15
1. Luis Suarez (59) & Lionel Messi (41) - 100 goals
Barcelona - 2015/16
Messi and Suarez, take a bow.
