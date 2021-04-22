Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two greatest goal scorers of the modern era - and possibly of all time.

Both superstars have netted over 700 times throughout the course of their careers, numbers that will likely never be replicated again.

As well as scoring for fun themselves, Messi and Ronaldo have unsurprisingly both been part of the most prolific duos in the 21st century.

In fact, one or the other feature in nine of the 10 greatest goalscoring partnerships in an individual season since the turn of the millennium.

But only one has achieved the almost superhuman feat of being part of a 100-goal double act.

Below, you'll find a list of the top 30 most prolific duos in the 21st century, with all data sourced from Transfermarkt.

30. Cristiano Ronaldo (42) & Alvaro Morata (20) - 62 goals

Real Madrid - 2016/17

29. Kylian Mbappe (39) & Edinson Cavani (32) - 62 goals

Paris Saint-Germain - 2018/19

28. Ruud van Nistelrooy (44) & Paul Scholes (20) - 64 goals

Manchester United - 2002/03

27. Didier Drogba (37) & Frank Lampard (27) - 64 goals

Chelsea - 2009/10

26. Cristiano Ronaldo (44) & Gareth Bale (21) - 65 goals

Real Madrid - 2017/18

25. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (41) & Edinson Cavani (25) - 66 goals

Paris Saint-Germain - 2013/14

24. Edinson Cavani (49) & Lucas Moura (19) - 68 goals

Paris Saint-Germain - 2016/17

23. Edinson Cavani (40) & Neymar (28) - 68 goals

Paris Saint-Germain - 2017/18

22. Klass-Jan Huntelaar (48) & Raul Gonzalez (21) - 69 goals

FC Schalke - 2011/12

21. Edin Dzeko (35) & Grafite (35) - 70 goals

Wolfsburg - 2008/09

20. Lionel Messi (47) & Pedro Rodriguez (23) - 70 goals

Barcelona - 2009/10

19. Mohamed Salah (44) & Roberto Firmino (27) - 71 goals

Liverpool - 2017/18

18. Lionel Messi (38) & Samuel Eto'o (36) - 74 goals

Barcelona - 2008/09

17. Robert Lewandowski (42) & Thomas Muller (32) - 74 goals

Bayern Munich - 2015/16

16. Lionel Messi (51) & Luis Suarez (23) - 74 goals

Barcelona - 2018/19

15. Cristiano Ronaldo (55) & Karim Benzema (20) - 75 goals

Real Madrid - 2012/13

14. Cristiano Ronaldo (51) & Karim Benzema (24) - 75 goals

Real Madrid - 2013/14

13. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (50) & Edinson Cavani (25) - 75 goals

Paris Saint-Germain - 2015/16

12. Lionel Messi (53) & David Villa (23) - 76 goals

Barcelona - 2010/11

11. Lionel Messi (60) & David Villa (16) - 76 goals

Barcelona - 2012/13

10. Lionel Messi (45) & Luis Suarez (31) - 76 goals

Barcelona - 2017/18

9. Robert Lewandowski (55) & Serge Gnabry (23) - 78 goals

Bayern Munich - 2019/20

8. Cristiano Ronaldo (53) & Karim Benzema (23) - 79 goals

Real Madrid - 2010/11

7. Cristiano Ronaldo (51) & Karim Benzema (28) - 79 goals

Real Madrid - 2015/16

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (61) & Karim Benzema (22) - 83 goals

Real Madrid - 2014/15

5. Lionel Messi (73) & Cesc Fabregas (15) - 88 goals

Barcelona - 2011/12

4. Lionel Messi (54) & Luis Suarez (36) - 90 goals

Barcelona - 2016/17

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (60) & Karim Benzema (32) - 92 goals

Real Madrid - 2011/12

2. Lionel Messi (58) & Neymar (39) - 97 goals

Barcelona - 2014/15

1. Luis Suarez (59) & Lionel Messi (41) - 100 goals

Barcelona - 2015/16

The Football Terrace: The European Super League may be over, but the Champions League still needs reform...

Messi and Suarez, take a bow.

A strike partnership scoring 100 goals in just one season is absolutely outrageous, a level of prolificacy that won't be matched for decades - if ever.

News Now - Sport News