Jorge Masvidal: who is UFC’s 'Gamebred?'

Jorge Masvidal is one of the most popular and successful MMA fighters in the world today.

Known as ‘Gamebred’, the 36-year-old has built himself a perceptible reputation with a series of impressive victories and performances since making his UFC debut in 2013.

Born in Miami in 1984 to a Cuban father and Peruvian mother, Masvidal found himself involved in street fighting from a young age and can be seen on YouTube conquering Kimbo Slice’s apprentice, “Ray.”

Masvidal nurtured his talent through Bellator but lost against Toby Imada in the semi-finals in 2009. But after beating Eric Reynolds at Bellator 12, he was released by the organisation before moving up to Welterweight a year later.

Strikeforce then took an interest in him despite losing to Paul Daley via unanimous decision at Shark Fights 13 in Texas and made the move in 2011.

Masvidal won all but one of his fights with the company before its demise in 2013, to which he was brought over to the UFC in a successful debut fight against Tim Means.

Despite picking up defeats against Rustam Khabilov, Al Iaquinta, Benson Henderson and Lorenz Larkin via decisions, Masvidal kept fighting on a regular basis until losing against both Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson in 2017, where he took an 18-month hiatus.

Standing at 1.80 metres tall and weighing in at 170 lbs, the American-born fighter made one of the most impressive comebacks in recent years.

Masvidal subdued the high-flying Darren Till at UFC Fight Night, London in 2013, but then went on to produce the fastest UFC knockout in history with a stunning flying knee to Ben Askren after just five seconds of the first round. A man who was considered to be one of the best grapplers in UFC.

He would climb up the Welterweight rankings further by knocking out Nate Diaz just four months later, which placed him in the talk of a possible title shot.

Masvidal got his opportunity in 2020 after Gilbert Burns withdrew from his title match with Kamaru Usman after testing positive for COVID-19, which meant that he took the fight on just six days notice.

He lost the bout in a convincing fashion which currently leaves his record at 35-14-0, with a rematch with Kamaru Usman coming up on 24th April in Jacksonville, Florida and has still never been knocked out in his career.

Outside of the ring, Masvidal is a huge supporter of former US President Donald Trump and launched a tequila brand, El Recuerdo de Oaxaca Joven, through a partnership with Recuerdo Mezcal.

