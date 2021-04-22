Ahead of his return to the ring in a couple weeks time, Andy Ruiz Jr. sat down with PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) on FOX to discuss who his top five current heavyweights are.

As many still remember, Ruiz Jr. stunned the boxing world when he knocked out Anthony Joshua in June 2019 to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts for himself. The Mexican did lose the rematch a few months later and has not fought since.

Several months of training has transformed Ruiz Jr’s physique drastically, and he is now arguably in the best shape of his life in preparation for his bout with Chris Arreola on May 1, 2021.

With Ruiz Jr. now a new animal, he has gone ahead, and named who he believes are the top five heavyweights in boxing today while speaking to PBC on FOX.

Spoiler alert, he has included himself on the list.

5. Chris Arreola

A surprise inclusion at number five is Ruiz Jr’s upcoming opponent. We don’t know whether he’s been included based on merit or based on the fact the pair are going toe-to-toe in just over a week, Ruiz Jr. was full of praise for the Mexican-American fighter.

“He’s a Mexican heavyweight fighter, just like me.

“He don’t give up. Me and him are bangers and we like to give the crowd what they want.”

4. Deontay Wilder

Both Ruiz Jr. and Wilder were heavyweight champions once, but after they eventually lost their crowns, the fighters are each on respective journeys to reclaim their thrones.

When speaking about Wilder, Ruiz Jr. said: “He has a great right hand, he’s tall, he’s a dramatic knockout artist.”

3. Andy Ruiz Jr.

No surprise here that Ruiz Jr. has included himself on the podium. His highly anticipated comeback is coming to fruition and the former champion firmly has his sights set on a second heavyweight crown.

“I know what I’m capable of and I know what I’m gonna do to become a second-time champion of the world.”

2. Anthony Joshua

The AJ and Ruiz Jr. saga is definitely not over with the fighters split 1-1.

“Me and him have unfinished business that we need to handle. I won one, he won one, so we’re just waiting for the trilogy.”

1. Tyson Fury

The current WBC champion is Ruiz Jr’s rightful number one and the pair seemingly got along when they recently met in person.

Ruiz Jr. said: “He’s a man of God and he’s a Christian like me. We don’t give up.”

