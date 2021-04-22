Man United news: Paul Pogba's future could be key to Bruno Fernandes contract

The Sun has revealed that Bruno Fernandes is ready to put pen to paper on a new deal at Manchester United, but only once Paul Pogba has committed his future to the club as well.

What exactly does Fernandes want?

It seems that Fernandes wants to see United's ambition before signing a contract extension. The 26-year-old, who earns £180,000-a-week, was approached by the club last month about a new five-year deal.

However, he has put talks on hold for the moment, and it is understood that he is waiting to see what business the Red Devils will do in the upcoming transfer window. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have been linked with making a move for two Borussia Dortmund stars this summer, Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

As well as potential additions, however, it appears he's keen to ensure United are keeping their most talented players at Old Trafford, starting with French World Cup winner Pogba.

How important is he to United's success?

Extremely important.

Since joining United in January 2020, Fernandes has been directly involved in 42 goals in 46 league appearances.

He has also been a key asset in Europe, registering 13 goal contributions in 17 matches. When the team have needed someone to step up, Fernandes has regularly been the player to rise to the occasion, coming up with big goals at vital moments.

What is the latest on Pogba's future?

Pogba's current deal is set to expire next year, suggesting that time is running out for the club to convince him to stay.

Back in December, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola told Tuttosport via the Manchester Evening News, that his player was "unhappy" at Old Trafford, and that his time at the club was "over".

Pogba has recently responded to those comments, telling Sky Sports: "Of course, I'm happy".

Whether United can meet his wage demands is another matter, though. In the past week, it has been reported that Pogba will ask for a new contract worth £500,000-a-week to stay in Manchester.

Where does this leave Raiola?

You'd have to say, Raiola is now in a very strong position.

He does not technically represent Fernandes, but he now appears to have a role to play in deciding the playmaker's future.

Perhaps United would be willing to let Pogba leave on this summer. The midfielder is still only 28, and would likely earn the club a significant transfer fee if he did depart. However, they will not want to do anything that jeopardises Fernandes' future at the club.

Therefore, Raiola can seemingly try his luck in getting Pogba an eye-watering new deal, knowing that if United refuse to bow down to his demands, they risk losing Fernandes as well.

Effectively, Raiola boasts an element of control over United's two biggest names, and now looks to have the upper hand at the negotiating table.

