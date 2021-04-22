Apex Legends Season 9: How Much Does The Battle Pass Cost?

Battle Royale game Apex Legends is treating gaming fans to a brand new season (Season 9) and it is on its way very soon.

Developers Respawn Entertainment have done well at keeping up with the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite being a battle royale game like the others, they have still kept Apex very unique.

They have playable characters who have special abilities and Apex normally brings out a new playable character in every battle pass.

With the Apex community not knowing all the details around the new season until it is fully released, many flock to the internet to find out the latest rumours.

Read More: Apex Legends Season 9: Everything You Need To Know

How much does the battle pass cost?

One thing that is crucial to fans is all the details around what there is in the battle pass and what new emotes, skins, and weapons players will have access to when Apex Legends season 9 comes out.

This also includes the details around how much the season 9 battle pass will cost. The pricing of the battle pass doesn’t change so Season 9 shouldn't be any different. The standard Legacy battle pass will likely cost 950 Apex coins (which costs $9.99/£7.99). If you do this, you can get the starting legend and weapon skins that you get in the early levels of the battle pass straight away.

The other thing Apex players can do is use 2800 Apex Coins to buy the first 25 levels of the battle pass. When you do this, you can get these levels and all the things gained with them straightaway.

If you do not already have 2800 Apex Coins, you can purchase 2000 and 1000 Apex Coins from the store. This will cost you $29.98/£23.98.

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News