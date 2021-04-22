Spurs news: Ryan Sessegnon's Hoffenheim complete three-goal comeback

Ryan Sessegnon shared his delight on social media after Hoffenheim came from behind to defeat Borussia Monchengladbach.

What has Ryan Sessegnon been saying on social media?

The Tottenham youngster has been spending the 2020/21 season out on loan at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

The German side managed to overturn a two-goal deficit on Wednesday night to record a victory at home. Following the game, Sessegnon took to social media.

"What a comeback, the double over Gladbach, the three points is all that matters," the 20-year-old shared with an array of emojis on Twitter.

What happened in the game?

Alassane Plea converted for the away side after 25 minutes to provide Monchengladbach with the opening goal and Marco Rose's team managed to double their lead before the break.

During first-half injury time, Valentino Lazaro converted from inside the six-yard box which ensured that Monchengladbach entered half time with a two-goal advantage.

Nevertheless, Hoffenheim emerged for the second half with a fighting spirit and it took just three minutes for Andrej Kramaric to pull one back.

Ihlas Bebou later levelled the scores on the hour mark, with the striker getting on the end of a teasing cross into the penalty area.

But it was Kramaric, once again, who found the back of the net and the winning goal for Hoffenheim, as the club's top goal-scorer converted from the edge of the area.

Did Sessegnon play well vs Gladbach?

The Tottenham defender featured at left-back for Hoffenheim but didn't provide a particularly eye-catching display.

For his performance against Gladbach on Wednesday evening, Sessegnon earned a WhoScored rating of 6.4.

However, Tottenham will have been pleased with his defensive output, as he recorded three tackles, two interceptions, and a single clearance that night, according to WhoScored.

During his time with Fulham and Tottenham, the young man proved that he's a threat going forward but the defensive side of his game is probably his greatest weakness.

Clearly though, some work has been done on that this season and Sessegnon is making defensive contributions.

How has Sessegnon performed on loan at Hoffenheim?

During his time with the German club, Sessegnon has made 24 appearances across all competitions. He's predominantly played as a left back but Hoffenheim have benefited from his versatility and played the youngster further forward on various occasions.

However, it's at left back where the Englishman has ultimately thrived and he's managed to provide four goal contributions from playing in that position.

Additionally, whilst playing in this specific role, Sessegnon has earned a WhoScored rating of 6.95.

If the 20-year-old is serious about potentially making it in the Premier League as a left-back, he needs to improve his defensive solidity. During his loan spell with Hoffenheim, it certainly seems he's making progress.

