Anthony Pettis opened up about his relationship with UFC president Dana White ahead of the start of the PFL lightweight season on April 23.

The former UFC lightweight champion will make his PFL debut in the main event against veteran mixed martial artist and professional boxer Clay Collard.

Pettis (24-10) started out the previous decade as the defending WEC champion following one of his career-best performances against Benson Henderson. Ten years later, the 34-year-old signed a multi-year deal to make yet another sensational move to the PFL.

"Showtime" always puts on a show for the fans, and that's one of the qualities that has made him one of the most entertaining fighters of his generation.

Pettis explained that his relationship with White goes back to the early days of his career when the WEC merged with the UFC. He credited UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby for allowing him to pursue his professional career as a MMA fighter.

Asked whether White had offered any words of encouragement, Pettis exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, me and Dana just talked this weekend. I mean, it wasn't about my fight, obviously what happened this weekend with Ben Askren fighting [Jake Paul], my teammate."

"But yeah, me and Dana are cool, man. I grew up under that organisation, I was on the Wheaties box with his company, I've been all over the place. I think it's a mutual respect.

"Sean Shelby, he's the one who gave me my chance in the WEC, so yeah everything's very respectful there, and there's no hard feelings on either side."

Regardless of the UFC's position as the premier MMA organisation in the world, Pettis said he is happy with the way things have worked out.

He also revealed he has no intentions of taking off his gloves anytime soon.

"My legacy is kind of already written, [but] I’m still going," he added. "I’m 34 years old. This camp was amazing. I felt so good. The structure and the motivation is everything that came along with this.

"Before, when I was up and coming, I wanted to be remembered as the guy who fought anyone, anywhere, any time while I was fighting at 145, 155 and 170.

"And now I have an opportunity to become a three-organisation champion, and that can be done in a year. I'm very excited about the opportunity that’s in front of me."

