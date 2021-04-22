Everton have an outside chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

The Toffees are currently positioned eighth in the Premier League table, six points behind Chelsea in fourth.

That gap could be cut to three points should they win their game in hand against Arsenal on Friday evening.

Regardless of whether they make the top four or not, it is set to be an extremely important summer transfer window for Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti has already signed some big names since joining the club, including James Rodriguez and Allan.

And, according to Spanish outlet todofichajes, the Italian boss is targeting another high profile player this summer.

What has been said?

It is claimed that Everton are interested in a move for former Liverpool man, Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho has struggled since signing for Barcelona and it is believed they are ready to sell him this summer.

Ancelotti is a fan of the Brazilian and has given the green light for a deal to be done.

Everton are said to prefer a loan with an option to buy or a transfer where a fee will be paid over a few years.

How has Coutinho performed this season?

Coutinho has had another frustrating campaign.

He played just 12 times, scoring twice, before suffering an injury in December. He is still out of action.

What has Coutinho won in his career?

The 28-year-old, despite his struggles in recent years, has enjoyed some great success in his career.

He's won two La Liga titles with Barcelona and also won the Bundesliga and the Champions League with Bayern Munich.

Will Coutinho leave Barcelona?

It is reported that Coutinho wants to leave Barcelona and return to the Premier League.

In a further boost to Everton, it is claimed that he is convinced by Ancelotti's project, despite playing for their bitter rivals in the past.

Should Everton sign Coutinho?

Signing Coutinho would be a risk. He would cost a considerable amount and his wage demands will be high.

He hasn't performed at a very high level over the few years and he has also suffered massively with injury.

He knows the Premier League, though, having been one of the league's best players while at Liverpool.

Ancelotti managed to get the best out of Rodriguez and he may be able to do the same with Coutinho.

Signing him would be a risk, but it's one that could pay off for Ancelotti.

