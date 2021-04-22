FIFA 21 TOTS: Release Date, Leaks, Cards And Everything You Need To Know

It is almost time for one of the biggest events in the FIFA gaming calendar, Team of the Season (TOTS) is coming and is creating a lot of social buzz.

The best-selling football series of all time partly earns its revenue through the iconic Ultimate Team feature, which fans of the game arguably look forward to most, in what has been a unique season in terms of real-life football.

TOTS’ arrival to FIFA 21 means that we are getting into the business end of the campaign where the best performers from the major leagues around the world are celebrated, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and more.

The FIFA series has rapidly evolved over the years from a casual football game, into an Esports leading title, with footballers such as Liverpool stars Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold keen players of the game.

As we’ve previously seen, you can expect to see a large number of valuable players that will be extremely valuable in terms of in-game currency is concerned, with the likes of Harry Kane, Ederson, Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah expected to be included in the Premier League side.

Squads for each league will be released in stages, but the order in which they will be unveiled has not yet been announced.

If we are going off what we saw in FIFA 20, squads were released on a Wednesday/Friday basis, with the big leagues released on Friday evenings. We predict they will be released in the following order:

Community TOTS

Premier League

EFL

LaLiga

Bundesliga

Serie A

Ligue 1

Saudi Arabia League

Liga NOS

Super Lig

Eredivisie

CSL

MLS

Latin America

Rest of the World

Ultimate



Release Date

TOTS arrives in FIFA 21 on Friday 23rd April 2021 and will run until around 18th June 2021.

Leaks

We will share leaks here when they become available as TOTS votes are still taking place.

Cards

Any cards will be unveiled here when announced by EA.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

