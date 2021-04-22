Queens Park Rangers news: Update surfaces regarding Mark Warburton's Hoops future

Queens Park Rangers' renaissance under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton continued earlier this week as they secured an impressive victory over promotion hopefuls Swansea City.

Since the turn of the year, the Hoops have emerged as one of the Championship's most consistent sides as they have climbed up to eighth in the standings thanks to a run of seven victories in 11 games.

Although it is too late for QPR to launch a late push for a play-off place, they will be determined to head into the 2021/22 campaign with a great deal of momentum by delivering positive displays in their final three fixtures.

Set to face league leaders Norwich City this weekend, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Hoops provide Daniel Farke's side with a tough test.

Ahead of this particular clash, a fresh update has emerged regarding Warburton's future at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

According to The Sun, the QPR boss is close to agreeing a new deal with the club as he looks to achieve the long-term of securing a return to the Premier League.

Warburton recently denied speculation linking him to the England Under-21 job whilst the Hoops spoke out against a separate rumour earlier this week that suggested that he was in line to become an assistant technical director for the FA.

In a statement posted on the club's official website, QPR's CEO Lee Hoes said: "Mark Warburton is not leaving for the FA.

"It's a pity the publication did not bother checking their facts before releasing the article which is wide of the mark."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that QPR are on course to better the 13th place finish that they achieved last year in the Championship during the current campaign, is clear to see that they are making significant progress under Warburton.

Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that the Hoops' hierarchy are keen to keep him in charge of the club as he has helped to nurture the development of players such as Seny Dieng, Illias Chair and Chris Willock this season.

Providing that Warburton does opt to extend his stay in London, he may benefit greatly from some financial backing for the upcoming transfer window as it will give him the opportunity to bolster his squad.

By getting his recruitment spot-on this summer, there is no reason why the former Nottingham Forest boss cannot guide his side to a push for promotion next season.

