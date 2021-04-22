Tottenham's next manager: Brighton boss in the frame

Journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that Tottenham could hire Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as Jose Mourinho's replacement.

What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?

Football.london's Tottenham correspondent Gold has claimed that Spurs are interested in Brighton manager Potter.

The website has also reported that the profile for Spurs' next manager needs to be somebody who is progressive, attack-minded, favours possession-based football, and also fits into the club culture.

The English manager has been in charge of the Seagulls since May 2019 and his time at the South Coast side has seemingly impressed the north Londoners.

Other names have been linked to the role including Julian Nagelsmann and Brendan Rodgers.

Although, Nagelsmann reportedly has his eyes set on the Bayern Munich job, with Hansi Flick due to take the German national team role.

As per the report, Rodgers has played down the possibility of him joining Spurs and currently has a long-term deal with Leicester City.

How have Brighton performed under Potter?

Under Potter's stewardship, the Seagulls have recorded 21 victories from 79 games, according to Transfermarkt, resulting in a win percentage of 26.6%.

The Brighton manager has only won seven games this season - but he has implemented an attacking style of football.

Potter encourages his side to play on the front foot but something that Brighton have lacked this season is a consistent goal-scorer.

Neal Maupay is the Seagulls' top scorer in the Premier League with eight goals, while Danny Welbeck sits in second with four, according to WhoScored.

If Potter's side were more clinical, then they would undoubtedly find themselves further up the table right now.

What other experience does he have?

Aside from his success with Brighton, Potter has also proven his worth in the past with Swansea City and Ostersunds.

Potter achieved a great level of success with the Swedish club and managed to guide Ostersunds from the fourth division to the top flight.

The current Brighton manager took the club into the Europa League, where they recorded historic victories over the likes of Galatasary and Arsenal.

Following his success with Ostersunds, Potter returned to England with Swansea in 2018, and once again, he managed to work his magic.

That year, the club reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they were knocked out by Premier League giants Manchester City. At the end of that season, he was awarded an opportunity with the Seagulls.

Should Spurs be aiming higher?

Bearing in mind Spurs' stature, there may be an expectation for them to go with a more established name. However, they shouldn't rule Potter out based upon his reputation alone.

Prior to bringing Mauricio Pochettino to north London, the Argentine manager only had experience with Southampton and Espanyol - two mid-table clubs. Fast forward to 2021 and Pochettino has arguably been one of Spurs' most successful managers.

On the other hand, Spurs have recently been stung by a big-name appointment with Mourinho, who has left the Lilywhites in seventh place.

Considering Potter has previously had success at various clubs with small budgets, he could be ready to make the leap to a top-six side.

