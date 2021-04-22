Daily Digest: Ashleigh Barty given access to Covid-19 vaccine through WTA

In today's news: Ashleigh Barty granted access to the Covid-19 vaccine, Carla Suarez Navarro announces she is cancer free and Naomi Folkard set for her fifth Olympic Games.

Ashleigh Barty given access to Covid-19 vaccine

The World No.1 has been given access to the Covid-19 vaccine along with her coach Craig Tyzzer and several other tennis players. The WTA announced an incentive during a tournament in South Carolina earlier this month.

Barty has stressed that she didn't want to seem as though she was "jumping the queue" but she took advantage of the offer presented during the Tour.

"We were able to get the vaccine, as were a lot of other players, through the Tour and that they had organised through a certain pharmacy that had extras, and that was important to me knowing that those who were the most vulnerable were able to get it first," the former French Open champion said.

The recent Miami Open was Barty's first tournament away from Australia since 2020 due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

Carla Suarez Navarro announces she is cancer free

The former top 10 singles player announced on Twitter that she has finished her treatment for Hodgkin Lymphoma and is cured of the illness.

Suarez Navarro was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in September 2020, just months after announcing that she would be retiring from tennis.

The 32-year-old's highest ever ranking was No.6 in the world as a singles player back in 2016. She first turned pro in 2003 and has reached the quarter-finals of the US and Australian Open as well as Wimbledon.

Naomi Folkard set for fifth Olympic Games

Great Britain announced their archery squad earlier today ahead of the long-awaited Tokyo Olympics. Naomi Folkard joins Sarah Bettles and Bryony Pitman on the plane to represent their nation this summer.

The 37-year-old is set to appear in her fifth Olympics. She made her debut back in 2004 during the Athens Games. Folkard reached the semi-finals the following tournament before going on to feature in both the London and Rio Olympics.

The Warwickshire-born archer will be hoping to come away with a medal this time round in Tokyo.

Chelsea snub Man City of title chance

In a fight for the top spot in the Women's Super League, Manchester City played host to Chelsea at the Academy Stadium. A win for City would have seen them leapfrog their title opponents and take prime position at the top of the table.

It was a thrilling affair that ended 2-2, fielding end-to-end action from start to finish. Gareth Taylor's side pulled back two equalisers but it wasn't enough to snatch all three points after Ann-Katrin Berger produced a game-changing save to deny the home side the lead.

With just two WSL games left, Chelsea have one hand on this season's trophy. Providing they don't slip up in their remaining fixtures against Spurs and Reading, they will be league champions once more.

Sarah Hunter benched for Six Nations final

England have announced their squad ahead of the Six Nations final. The Red Roses will field seven changes from the side that beat Italy in the last round, including the benching of captain Sarah Hunter.

In her place, Poppy Cleall will start at No.8 whilst Emily Scarratt will wear the captain's armband for the final clash against France.

The match will take place on Saturday with Ireland and Italy battling it out for the third place spot.

