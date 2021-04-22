Lindsey Horan, Carli Lloyd: The top 5 goals in the NWSL this week

The National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup continued this week as Gotham FC and the Portland Thorns maintained their unbeaten start to the competition.

The Thorns eased past OL Reign 2-0, while Gotham beat the North Carolina Courage 4-3 in a thriller.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Red Stars drew 1-1 with Kansas City and Orlando Pride edged past Washington Spirit 1-0.

There were a number of impressive goals from these four games but we’ve picked our top five favourites:

Katie Johnson

It took the Red Stars almost three games to get up and running this tournament, but they finally opened their account with a fine finish from Katie Johnson.

The US-born forward, who plays international football for Mexico, latched onto a fine through-ball from Arin Wright and calmly slotted home to equalise for Chicago against Kansas City and secure their second draw of the season.

Amy Rodriguez had earlier given Kansas the advantage, but the result means they stay fourth in Group A, one place below Chicago.

Jessica McDonald

The Courage lost out to Gotham FC in an enthralling contest, but Jessica McDonald’s leaping header was a particular highlight for the away side.

The American rose highest to beat the onrushing Dijana Haracic and draw her side level at 3-3. This was McDonald’s second goal in consecutive games, following her strike against Washington Spirit in the opening round.

At 33 years of age, the forward will hope that this impressive run of form may earn her a recall to the US national side.

Évelyne Viens

Viens was loaned out to Paris FC in August 2020 where she scored 11 goals in 14 games. The forward has continued where she left off and notched a last-minute winner for Gotham against the Courage on Tuesday.

Ifeoma Onumonu picked up the ball on the right and sent a low cross into the box where Viens was there to flick home expertly.

Having made her debut for the Canadian national team in the SheBelieves Cup this year, the 24-year-old looks to be a name to watch for the future.

Carli Lloyd

In a game that had it all, it was typical that Carli Lloyd would eventually get on the score sheet.

Finding space in behind, Lloyd collected a pass from Imani Dorsey and steered home impressively with her left foot.

The US icon recently celebrated 300 appearances for her national team, but will now be targeting domestic glory with Gotham who sit at the top of Group A.

Lindsey Horan

The goal of the week undoubtedly came from Lindsey Horan who converted a fine free-kick from outside the box to give Portland Thorns an early lead.

The 26-year-old’s expert finish was followed up by a second goal from Simone Charley as the Thorns sealed a 2-0 win to maintain their 100 percent win record.

OL Reign are still without a win this season but will be pleased to have welcomed back Megan Rapinoe, who came on as a substitute.

