Sheffield Wednesday news: Josh Windass makes defiant claim ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to keep their hopes of retaining their second-tier status for another season alive this weekend when they head to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

The Owls secured a much-needed victory earlier this week in their clash with Blackburn Rovers which allowed them to move to within four points of Derby County who have experienced a horrendous run of form under the guidance of manager Wayne Rooney in recent months.

With three games left to play this season, Wednesday know that if they can get into striking distance of the Rams in the coming weeks, they could potentially leapfrog their rivals on the final day when the two sides meet at Pride Park.

If the Owls are to achieve a miraculous escape from the jaws of relegation, Josh Windass may need to play a pivotal role for the club.

Wednesday's top-scorer in all competitions with nine goals, the 27-year-old netted the winner against Blackburn and thus ought to be brimming with confidence heading into Saturday's fixture.

Making reference to the Owls' survival hopes, Windass has insisted that all the players at Hillsborough believe that the club will stay up and are determined to do everything they possible can to achieve this goal.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post about Wednesday's current situation, the attacking midfielder said: "It was a massive night for us [against Blackburn] and while there is hope, there is a chance.

"This group really does believe and if you take it to the last day and keep winning, you never know what will happen.

"But we have just got to keep training hard and focusing on ourselves.

"We have got a big two or three weeks coming up and need every player to contribute."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

One of the only shining lights in what has otherwise been a season to forget for Wednesday, Windass has already illustrated that he has the talent required to make a difference at Championship level for his side.

Directly involved in six goals in his last seven league appearances, the former Rangers man knows that a continuation of his brilliant form could directly result in the Owls closing the gap between them and Derby.

However, although Windass is Wednesday's talisman, he will need assistance from his team-mates this weekend if the club are to overcome the challenge that Middlesbrough will pose.

Whilst the Smoggies are meandering towards a mid-table finish, manager Neil Warnock will be determined to beat the Owls given his allegiance to arch-rivals Sheffield United.

Therefore, it is imperative that Wednesday use the momentum gained from their recent triumph over Blackburn to their advantage on Saturday by delivering another positive display.

