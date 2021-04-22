European Super League: Quiz on Newcastle United's success

Newcastle United were not invited to the European Super League.

While that is barely much of a surprise given the lowly period the club have to endure under the ownership of Mike Ashley, one of the major aspects as to why the proposal was met with such widespread vitriol was surely because it stopped once-proud institutions of European football from ever having the dream to progress.

As unlikely as that seems under Ashley's ownership, to be denied that kind of ambition would be to ruin the essence of football or sport in general.

Indeed, why should we forget the history of those who weren't invited? Newcastle, after all, are one of the traditionally bigger clubs in England and have been major players in the European game, breaking the world transfer record back in the summer of 1996.

So that got us thinking, just how elite are Newcastle United? How many league titles have they won? How many FA Cups?

With that in mind, we've built a quiz for you. How well do you know Newcastle's past successes?

Take the test below!

