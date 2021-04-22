A featherweight bout between Makwan Amirkhani and Nate Landwehr which is all but guaranteed to deliver fireworks has been booked for a UFC Fight Night event in June.

Amirkhani (16-5) vs Landwehr (14-4) has been added to UFC Fight Night 189, which takes place June 5 with a main card on ESPN. The UFC has not announced an official location for this event.

The 32-year-old Amirkhani, who famously knocked out Andy Ogle in just eight seconds, is a SBG Ireland teammate of "The Notorious" Conor McGregor. A source confirmed the news to GIVEMESPORT following an initial report from MMA DNA.

After winning his first three UFC bouts, the Iranian-born Finnish featherweight saw his winning streaks snapped at the hands of Arnold Allen, who eked out a close split-decision at UFC Fight Night 107 in March 2017 in London.

Amirkhani, aka "Mr. Finland", hasn't fought since he lost a unanimous decision to Edson Barboza in October 2020. He holds notable career wins over fellow European MMA standouts Chris Fishgold, Danny Henry, and Mike Wilkinson.

Meanwhile, Landwehr, of Clarksville, is coming off a disappointing loss to Julian Erosa at UFC Fight Night 185 in February. Despite his early success, the fight ended in the first round when the referee was forced to call a stop to the contest following a flying knee from Erosa. Landwehr got back to his feet, but it was deemed unsafe for him to continue.

Former M-1 featherweight champion Landwehr is 1-2 over his last three outings, with only one of his fights in the UFC going the distance. Eight of his 14 career wins have come by way of knockout.

UFC Fight Night 189 will be headlined by a heavyweight humdinger between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai.

