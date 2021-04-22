Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes will only commit his future to Manchester United once he receives assurances that Paul Pogba will do the same.

The Portugal international is arguably United's most important player and has continued his stunning opening to life in the Premier League this season.

With a return of 24 goals and 14 assists already to his name this season, Fernandes - valued at £81m by Transfermarkt - is in line for a new deal at Old Trafford.

What's the story?

A report from The Sun back in March claimed that United had already approached the 26-year-old regarding a new double-your-money deal, but the playmaker didn't want to commit to anything until he'd assessed the club's ambitions in the transfer market.

However, the same outlet now reports that Fernandes also wants to see what happens with Pogba's situation before signing fresh terms ahead of a potential title challenge next season.

The Sun claim that the France World Cup winner - valued at £54m by Transfermarkt - believes the club is heading in the right direction and is more settled than he has been for two years.

When does Pogba's contract expire?

Pogba's contract is set to expire in June 2022.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that the decision makers at Old Trafford are keen to either agree a fresh deal or sell him in the upcoming summer window to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

According to Spotrac, his current deal is worth £290,000-per-week, which makes him the second-highest earner at the club after David de Gea.

Though his form has been frustratingly fleeting throughout his time at United, Pogba has enjoyed a purple patch in recent weeks and drew esteemed praise from BBC Sport pundit Jermaine Jenas following his display in the Red Devils' 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

"It was the display of a world-class player," said Jenas while analysing his display on Match of the Day.

How important are Fernandes and Pogba to United?

Individually speaking, both players are two of the most naturally gifted at the club.

However, a graphic included in the report from The Sun shows that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't found a way to incorporate both into the starting XI successfully as of yet.

Given their respective importance to the club, that is a major problem for the Norwegian.

United's win percentage stands at 71% from 28 games when at least one of Pogba and Fernandes are absent from the squad. When they both start, though, that success rate drops to just 57% from 47 games.

Those are big enough sample sizes to get an accurate representation of how United compare with and without the high-profile duo.

Fernandes may want Pogba to remain at the club long-term, but those stats suggest he may not be central to United's success.

