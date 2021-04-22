Rangers transfer news: Sheffield United also keen on Jonson Clarke-Harris

Rangers could be dealt a blow in their attempts to land Peterborough star Jonson Clarke-Harris, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest on their interest in the player?

The publication claims that recently-relegated Premier League side Sheffield United are lining up a move for the 26-year-old forward.

Indeed, they are said to want him to front up their attack next season as they attempt to secure an instant return to the top-flight of English football, in what could be a blow to Rangers.

The Scottish giants were linked with a move by the same publication last month as they weigh up potential alternatives for Alfredo Morelos.

What could happen to Morelos this summer?

GIVEMESPORT understand that those at Ibrox are aware that their Colombian marksman could be tempted by a move into Europe this summer amid interest from Lille last year.

While they do not necessarily expect he could cross the border into the Premier League, the idea of a move into one of the continent's major leagues is a possibility.

How well has Clarke-Harris played this season?

League One's top scorer, the former Coventry City man has been in excellent form as Darren Ferguson's side attempt to win promotion into the Championship.

With 28 goals and 3 assists to his name this season, his average of 2.9 shots per game (via WhoScored) and 4.7 aerial duels won over the same period would see him rank first in both metrics in the Rangers squad.

Under contract until the summer of 2024, he is currently rated at £225k by Transfermarkt and Ferguson described him as 'very good at set-pieces, in terms of free-kicks and penalties' when speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph last August.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Rangers won? 55 54 56 52

Who else are Rangers keen on?

We also understand that Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga is someone under consideration by those behind the scenes at Ibrox as he prepares to leave the Championship club at the end of his contract in a few weeks' time.

Though not a striker, Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy has also been linked with a move to the Scottish champions, though Southampton are also believed to be keen on securing his services should he leave St. James' Park.

In better news for the club, there is also a feeling that Ryan Kent could be convinced to stay in Glasgow for another season at least as Rangers prepare for a return to the Champions League despite interest fresh from Leeds United.

News Now - Sport News