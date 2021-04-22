European Super League: Quiz on Aston Villa's success

Despite being one of few English clubs who have won a European Cup, Aston Villa were not invited to join the European Super League.

Indeed, the idea of a closed shop for some of the richest clubs in Europe was met with widespread backlash from pundits, fans and players alike, with the whole nature of the competition denying proud institutions across the continent from restoring former glories and once again battling the established elite.

Villa star John McGinn was one of the leading Premier League players to speak out against the idea, reacting on Twitter to Leeds United's joke about playing the 'Merseyside Reds' instead of Liverpool with a funny GIF.

So, how elite are your team?

Given those at the heart of the operation seemingly wanted us to forget all about the histories of the clubs not selected by these billionaires, GIVEMESPORT want to take up a stroll up memory lane and try to remember what made our clubs such a big deal in the first place.

Take the test below!

1 of 15 How many league titles have Aston Villa won? 8 9 7 6

News Now - Sport News