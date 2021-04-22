The Champions League is set to change drastically in 2024.

UEFA are keen to revamp Europe's premier cup competition and they announced there would be major changes on Monday.

The current format sees 32 teams split into eight groups.

The number of teams is set to rise to 36 and there will no group stage.

Instead, teams will go into one big league. Every team will play 10 league stage games against 10 different opponents (five home games, five away).

The top eight sides will qualify automatically for the knockout stages, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th will face a two-legged play-off for the remaining eight spots.

The knockout stages will stay the same as the current format.

The new format guarantees that there will be more games and that is something that Ilkay Gundogan is not happy with at all.

The Manchester City midfielder has taken to Twitter to launch an extraordinary attack about the proposed changes.

He said: "With all the Super League stuff going on... can we please also speak about the new Champions League format?

"More and more and more games, is no one thinking about us players? The new UCL format is just the lesser of the two evils in comparison to the Super League..."

He added in another tweet: "The UCL format right now works great and that is why it's the most popular club competition in the world - for us players and for the fans."

Wow. Gundogan has gone in.

Footballers have been speaking up in the past week after the Super League was announced on Sunday.

Their comments, as well as protests from fans, mean that the Super League will no longer go ahead.

Maybe, after Gundogan's strongly worded tweets, others may speak up and UEFA may have to revise their plans to reform the competition.

