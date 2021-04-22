Premier League transfer news: Everton want La Liga man who Samuel Eto'o loves

Everton are interested in signing Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze, according to Spanish outlet La Razon.

What's the latest transfer news involving Chukwueze?

The 21-year-old is currently attracting attention in La Liga and the Premier League, with Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and West Ham all tracking the winger.

Everton have also been named as a potential suitor for Chukwueze.

How much is Chukwueze worth and when does his contract expire?

Chukwueze has an €80m release clause in his contract, but it seems very unlikely that it will cost that much to tempt him away from Villarreal. He is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt.

The 18-cap Nigeria international has two years left on his contract with the Spanish outfit.

What are Chukwueze's stats this season?

He has featured regularly in La Liga this season, delivering six goal contributions in 26 appearances.

As per WhoScored, Chukwueze has completed 38 successful dribbles in the Spanish top-flight - only Richarlison (45) and Alex Iwobi (42) have managed more for Everton over in England.

He also ranks highly when it comes to key passes, having made 24 this term. This would see him placed fourth at Everton, behind James Rodriguez (38), Lucas Digne (33) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (33).

What has Eto'o said about Chukwueze?

Four-time African Player of the Year Samuel Eto'o spoke to Goal about Chukwueze last year, and lavished praise on the youngster.

Etoo said: "He is an incredible player who is growing in leaps and bounds and it’s just a matter of time.

“He is a quality player and he needs to score more goals, but he has the quality and ability to be more than just a goalscoring forward. Once he gets all of that he will be top.”

Is he the answer to Everton's right-sided problem?

Figuring out who to play on the right wing has been an issue for Carlo Ancelotti this year.

Rodriguez has operated from this flank at times, but he has a tendency to move inside regularly, which can leave the team unbalanced in attack. Iwobi has also been given opportunities on this side, although he has only managed three goal involvements in the league and does not appear to be a long-term solution to Ancelotti's selection problem.

Chukwueze could be the answer for the Italian coach. He has played almost exclusively down the right this term, so he clearly knows the position well. His dribbling ability is impressive, and he has shown that he can regularly create chances in 2020/21.

As Eto'o admitted, Chukwueze does need to add more goals to his game, but he is still only 21 and has plenty of time to work on improving his numbers in this area in the years to come.

Ancelotti needs an option that can make a meaningful impact from the right wing next season, and he may just have found the perfect candidate.

