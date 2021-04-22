Premier League transfer news: Arsenal's Joe Willock keen on permanent Newcastle move

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock has told his teammates that he would like to extend his stay at St James' Park beyond the summer, as revealed by Football Insider.

What's the latest on Willock?

The 21-year-old is currently on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season, and is due to return to the Emirates.

However, Willock is understood to feel that he will struggle to get regular game time for the Gunners, and would prefer to remain in the North-East.

What impact has Willock made at Newcastle?

A very positive one.

He got off to the perfect start by scoring on his debut in a 3-2 win over Southampton back in February.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has used him more sparingly in recent weeks, but Willock has still popped up with some decisive contributions from the bench. He netted a late equaliser at home to Tottenham at the start of the month, and followed that up by heading home the winning goal against West Ham last weekend.

Having headed into the international break just two points clear of the relegation zone, Newcastle now find themselves eight points above the bottom three and on the brink of safety. Willock has played a major part in getting them there.

Does Willock have a future at Arsenal?

It seems that Willock is not confident that he does, and his lack of appearances for the club this season could explain why.

In Arsenal's first 21 league games, he was used only seven times, starting twice. He did appear in five Europa League matches, and directly contributed to six goals, but it seems that this was still not enough to fully convince Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish coach has given other English youngsters such as Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe opportunities this term, suggesting that the door is not completely closed for Willock. Right now, though, he does seem to be some way down the pecking order at the club.

Should Newcastle sign him permanently?

That may depend on Willock's price-tag, which has not yet been revealed. If it is within reason, then they should not hesitate to keep him at the club.

He has stepped up in some crucial moments in his short time on Tyneside, and his goals may ultimately have saved Newcastle from being relegated to the Championship for the third time in 12 years.

The side need all the help they can get, having lacked quality for long periods this season. Willock has shown that he belongs at this level, and with him in the midfield, the Toon Army could start to dream of a better 2021/22 campaign after a difficult last 12 months.

