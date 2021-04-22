Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul exhibition bout set for June 5

An exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is in the works for this summer, according to The Athletic's Mike Coppinger.

Mayweather and Paul will fight on Showtime pay per view, per Coppinger.

Since October of 1996, the 44-year-old Mayweather has compiled a professional record of 50-0, with notable career wins over UFC star Conor McGregor, Oscar de la Hoya and Manny Pacquiao.

This 25-year run of unrivalled brilliance has led many to claim that he is the most talented boxer of his generation, and one of the top pound-for-pound fighters of the past 50 years.

The majority of Mayweather's career unfortunately coincided with an era where social media was still in the early stages of infancy. Facebook was still a relatively unknown commodity when he beat the legendary Arturo Gatti. Twitter wasn't even born yet.

On the other hand, social media influencer Paul, 26, has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom to become one of the most talked about online personalities on the planet.

He started creating clips on the now-defunct platform, Vine, which helped him to build a massive following. By October 2015, his Facebook videos alone had been viewed by more than 300 million people worldwide.

It wasn't long before the American fell afoul of the critics, however. In 2017, the then-22-year-old was widely condemned for filming the corpse of a man found at the base of Mount Fuji in Japan known as the 'Suicide Forest.'

Paul has nevertheless achieved mainstream popularity, taking on acting roles and boxing fellow YouTuber KSI in his professional debut. However, he may have bitten off more than he can chew in the form of the undefeated Mayweather.

