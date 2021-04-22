High Performance Podcast: Stuart Webber explains why he left Huddersfield for Norwich City

Norwich City's Sporting Director Stuart Webber has revealed that had total confidence in his decision to move from Huddersfield Town to Carrow Road as he believed that achieving promotion from the Championship wasn't a difficult task.

Whereas the Terriers' lack of ambition to build as a club in the Premier League played a role in his exit, the 36-year-old's move was mainly fuelled by the freedom that the Canaries' owners were willing to give him.

At the time of his departure from Huddersfield, the club were on the verge of securing top-flight football via the play-offs whilst Norwich were facing another year in the Championship.

Although many people may have considered Webber's switch to be somewhat of a risk, his fantastic judgement and will-power has allowed him to play a key role in helping the Canaries achieve two separate promotions.

Meanwhile, without Webber's drive and positive mind-set, Huddersfield were relegated from the top-flight in 2019 and are now languishing in the bottom half of the Championship standings.

Speaking to the High Performance Podcast, who GIVEMESPORT has an exclusive partnership with - about his decision to move from the Terriers to Norwich, Webber said: "People didn't get it at the time [at Huddersfield] because all they could see was, yeah we're going to the Premier League.

"I'm like, well yes I'm 34-years-old, I didn't see at as a once in a lifetime moment.

"You know I truly believe that well, it's not the hardest thing in the world to get promoted.

"So I can do it again somewhere else."

He later added: "I didn't truly believe that they [Huddersfield] truly believed that they could stay in there and grow and that wasn't for me.

"I won't go in there to survive in the Premier League and you know, win a few favours and a few people slap you on the back."

Referencing Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones' influence on his switch, the Norwich Sporting Director admitted: "When the opportunity came up here, my wife said you need to speak to these people, as in the owners, because she thought I would just like it.

"When I spoke to them, they convinced me and said we'll let you do whatever you want.

"We haven't got the money to support it but you can do what you want and that excited me greatly because I love building stuff, I love building buildings.

"I love building culture but I love it doing it without interference from people who don't know because what happens in football a lot is, people interfere who haven't got a clue.

"When someone gets a bit of success as an owner or a chairman, they start to think they do know and start to go, 'oh I think we should do this'.

"Whereas here, Delia and Michael really convinced me, or I believed should I say that these guys would let us do whatever we wanted and that was exciting."

With Webber overseeing proceedings at Norwich this summer, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he uses his strong mentality to attract new players who will help the club achieve their goal of becoming an established Premier League side for the foreseeable future.

