Rafa Benitez to Celtic: Journalist reveals what Spaniard would be interested in

The Sun's Alan Nixon has revealed what Rafa Benitez would be interested in amid the suggestions he could take the Celtic job while answering supporters on Twitter.

What did he say?

When asked if a move to Parkhead was possible for the Spaniard, Nixon claimed that 'it really would take a lot of cash' after previously saying he wouldn't be cheap.

Indeed, when pressed and asked if he would be interested even if Celtic did break the bank for him, Nixon revealed that the 61-year-old is 'always interested in cash'.

Do Celtic have the money?

Last month, we revealed that the Scottish giants had sounded out West Ham United manager David Moyes but that the 57-year-old would be at the top of Celtic's price range.

Considering the fact that Benitez was reportedly earning £4.2m a year at Newcastle United and then an apparent £12m over the same period during his short spell with Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang, he would appear to be too expensive.

Who else is in the running?

GIVEMESPORT understand that despite the fact Eddie Howe convinced the club's board of his long-term plan, he has since started to be less committal to the project after representatives convinced him he could be in line for a Premier League job, namely Crystal Palace.

Handing the job to interim coach John Kennedy on a full-time basis was also considered though the manner of their loss to bitter rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup last weekend could well have ruined his chances.

Roy Keane, meanwhile, is said to believe his chances of getting the role have gone.

What has Guillem Balague said about the rumours?

Back in January, the noted journalist revealed on Twitter that there was 'interest in him' but that he was not an option for the club at the time.

Indeed, he also suggested the former Liverpool and Real Madrid coach would look to take some time out of the game before returning to work.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Celtic won? 49 50 51 52

What have the pundits said?

Speaking to Football Insider in March, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson claimed that Celtic fans might find it difficult to get on board with Benitez's style of play.

“The only thing would be, the way he sets up his teams," he said.

"How do Celtic fans want their team to play?

“You have got to look at the big picture and how a manager would set the team up. They want to play open, attacking football. They do not want to defend.

“Celtic need to attack the league next year and I am not sure if that would suit Benitez’s style of play."

