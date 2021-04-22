Rangers exclusive: Ibrox sources all but certain Steven Gerrard will stay

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been touted as a potential option for Tottenham Hotspur after they sacked Jose Mourinho by The Times' Tony Cascarino.

What did he say?

Writing in his column on the publication's website, the former Republic of Ireland striker backed the Ibrox chief as someone who could help excite the likes of Harry Kane, who reportedly wants to leave the North London club.

“One manager who looks capable of filling that role is Steven Gerrard,” he wrote.

“People say he will be the next Liverpool manager but maybe not, or, if so, perhaps he will do another job before then.

"What he has done at Rangers is extraordinary: the way he handles himself in interviews and the huge improvement of the team on the pitch.

"Would he excite the likes of Harry Kane? I would say he would.”

What do Rangers think about his situation?

Last month, GIVEMESPORT brought you news that Gerrard was NOT a target for Tottenham despite the fact he was linked with the post.

Now, we understand that Rangers are all but certain they can keep the former England captain at Ibrox (providing Jurgen Klopp doesn't leave Liverpool) for the long-term, even if more interest emerges.

Under contract until 2024, the fact that the Glasgow giants are preparing for a return to Champions League action and have a genuine chance of building a new era of sustained success given the problems at Celtic this season will likely be enough to keep Gerrard.

Where else has he been linked?

Information sent to the site has also told us that Liverpool's FSG owners would make a move for Gerrard were Klopp to depart. Still, he did stress he will not resign earlier this week despite his reported unhappiness at the manner in which the club's plans to join the European Super League broke.

Aston Villa are another said to be interested in the 40-year-old who has previously snubbed an offer to join Newcastle United.

So, these are promising times for Rangers?

Indeed, the success they have achieved this season looks to have put the club in a good place to deal with a lot of the interest likely to emerge in their key men this summer.

Ryan Kent - once again a target for Leeds United - is another one Rangers are confident they can keep as they prepare for a return to the top table of European football.

