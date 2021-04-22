Everton's decision to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin for £1.5m in 2016 certainly raised eyebrows due to the fact that he had never played in the top-flight before.

However, in hindsight, the Toffees secured an incredible bargain as the forward has gone on to become an ever-present in their starting eleven.

Having reached double-figures in terms of goals in each of his last two seasons, Calvert-Lewin will be hoping to seal a place in England's squad for this summer's European Championship.

Whilst there have been many success stories when it comes to transfers at Everton, they do not always get their recruitment right as seen in the case of Alex Iwobi who has struggled for consistency since making a £35m move from Arsenal.

In order to continue to progress as a club under the guidance of manager Carlo Ancelotti, the Toffees will unquestionably need to strengthen their squad this summer.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, we have decided to create a quiz based around Everton's current squad in which you have to match up the star with the club that they were purchased from.

Will you be able to get full marks?

Get involved below!

