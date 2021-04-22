Jurgen Klopp: 'Small' chance Liverpool boss could join Bayern Munich this summer

There is a small possibility that Jurgen Klopp could look to leave Liverpool amid his frustration with the club's FSG owners and potentially join Bayern Munich, according to Dean Jones.

What did he say?

Talking to Pete O'Rourke on the latest episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones revealed that Klopp had grown frustrated at Anfield and, while slight, there is a chance he could walk away from the club.

"He's so frustrated, as I'm told," he said.

"About all of the issues beyond actually just coaching this time and trying to retain the Premier League title.

"I think if FSG stayed and if everything stayed as it was right now, I think there's a small possibility that Klopp would get itchy feet and - if Bayern came forward for him - I think he'd be tempted to go."

What is Klopp frustrated about?

Within the discussion, Jones cites the fact Liverpool did not sign Timo Werner as well as the battles he faced in trying to sign Thiago Alcantara last summer.

"It goes all the way back really to when he tried to get Timo Werner," he said from the 22:42 mark.

"He wanted Werner, that was one of the things he wanted. Didn't get him and he went to Chelsea.

"Since then, he's got Thiago through the door and that was his kind of luxury signing. [He] Had to really fight to get him even though it wasn't a lot of money," he added from 22:56

"On top of that, he's had the whole furlough thing to deal with. He's been fighting battles, putting out fires all over the place," Jones commented from 23:12.

Indeed, both Football Insider and The Athletic have recently claimed that the 53-year-old was angry with FSG over the manner in which news of the club's intention to join the European Super League emerged too.

Could Klopp really go?

Clearly, the situation has changed since after the ESL fiasco but The Athletic's Raphael Honigstein did suggest Klopp was likely to take a year off after he's done with the Liverpool job during a mailbag discussion on the publication back in December.

Has he been close to Bayern before?

Yes, although that was before he became a legend at rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Indeed, former Bayern president Uli Hoeness revealed to reporters (via The Mail Online) that he was considered for the job as far back as 2008 after his work while in charge of Mainz.

"Personally, I have a high opinion of Jurgen Klopp," he said.

"Many years ago we agreed on a collaboration together, but we ended up signing Jurgen Klinsmann instead."

Who could FSG turn to if Klopp leaves?

GIVEMESPORT have previously been told that Rangers boss and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard would be the club's first choice were Klopp to leave in the near future.

Rangers, for their part, are hopeful of keeping the 40-year-old but the idea of potentially moving to Liverpool may prove too much for Gerrard.

