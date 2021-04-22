Tottenham manager news: Brendan Rodgers may want too much control for Daniel Levy

Dean Jones has revealed why Brendan Rodgers might not be the ideal fit for Tottenham Hotspur despite the Leicester City boss frequently being linked with a move to replace Jose Mourinho.

What did he say?

Speaking on the latest episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones hinted that Rodgers may want too much involvement in the buying of players at Spurs.

"Brendan Rodgers has been mentioned quite a lot," he said from the 18:14 mark.

"I think it's just that he would want too much say in the running of the club for how Daniel Levy would normally want to go."

Just how involved is Daniel Levy?

During Tottenham's high-profile and ultimately successful pursuit to re-sign Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid during the delayed summer transfer window last year, Daniel Levy was reported by the Evening Standard to have driven the chase.

Indeed, the Spurs chairman is also believed to have blocked Dele Alli from leaving the club despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, so he would appear to have a very strong say in who comes in and out of the club.

What has Rodgers previously said about working under such a model?

Having worked under the infamous transfer committee at Liverpool, Rodgers told beIN Sports (via the Daily Mirror) back in 2016 that, while he didn't necessarily have a problem working under that kind of structure, the club needs to approach it in the right way.

“The club needs to look at it and decide whether they want a business model or a winning model," he said.

"A winning model would mean trying to get the best possible players that you can, at whatever age they are, it doesn't matter.

“Some clubs will go into work and have that in mind. Others will think it is about buying a player, developing and improving them and then selling them on for a much greater fee, as opposed to getting the best possible player, irrelevant of his age, in order to win."

Has Rodgers rejected Spurs before?

Indeed he has.

Talking on the same podcast in February, Jones revealed that Rodgers had not been open to working with Levy before.

"Brendan Rodgers hasn't been open to working with Daniel Levy up until now," he said.

"So if he goes down that route, I'm not still convinced that Brendan would actually fancy that job, he might even look at it as a step down from Leicester right now."

Given the prominence Levy seemed to have played in the situations of both Alli and Bale, perhaps Rodgers' line of thinking just wouldn't fit at Tottenham, despite the success he's enjoyed since leaving Liverpool.

