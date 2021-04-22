A Manchester United fan has claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in an impossible situation following the European Super League debacle.

What is the situation at United?

Well, it's safe to say that the footballing world hasn't been short of any drama this week.

Along with the five other Premier League clubs involved, Manchester United announced on Tuesday evening that they will no longer be participating in the ESL.

This was followed by a statement on Thursday which stated that the Glazer family, who own Manchester United, are keen on repairing the relationship with the fans, which would indicate that there are no plans on departing anytime soon.

But fans have made their opinions known once again, as a group of supporters protested at the club's training ground and blocked both exits of the complex.

According to one United fan, Red Devils manager Solskjaer finds himself in a difficult predicament.

What did the fan say?

Speaking to the Football Terrace, one supporter said the following regarding what he believes Solskjaer's stance will be on the situation...

“I think they’re the sort of comments that we’re going to hear, that his squad has come together, and that he’s proud of the fans for voicing their opinions in the right way.

“I think we’re going to get those sort of answers but, in the end, it’s never going to be good enough (for the fans).”

He later added: “Unless he comes out and says ‘this is wrong unless it’s changing, I’m leaving at the end of the season’ then United fans won’t have any of it.

"For me, I feel like it’s an absolutely impossible situation through no fault of his own."

Is it unfair on Solskjaer?

The Manchester United manager has been thrust into a political situation where he needs to show the fans that he cares about the football club, but ultimately can't say anything that might lose him his job.

Regardless of what he says, there are going to be certain sections of the fan base that will inevitably disagree with the opinion that he voices.

Rather frustratingly for Solskjaer and the five other Premier League managers amongst the rebel clubs, it really does seem from an outside perspective that their hands are tied.

What's next for United?

It's going to be an interesting few weeks ahead regarding what happens with the Glazers at Manchester United.

Neville previously described the ownership group as "scavengers" and pressure is mounting on the family to sell their share in the club.

Despite the Glazers' deemed intentions to stay involved with the Old Trafford club, they may find it tricky with the bombarding levels of negativity.

