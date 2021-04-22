Kaka had an incredible career.

The Brazilian legend won almost everything there is to win during his spell as a player.

Aged just 20, Kaka was part of Brazil's side that won the World Cup in 2002.

He would go on to become one of the world's biggest starts at AC Milan.

Kaka was tremendous as Milan beat Liverpool 2-1 to lift the Champions League trophy in 2007.

His influence that same year would see him crowned the Ballon d'Or winner.

With that triumph, Kaka became the 8th player to have won the Champions League, Ballon d'Or and World Cup. No one has done it since.

View the eight players that have won the three biggest prizes in football below...

1. Sir Bobby Charlton

World Cup: 1966

Ballon d'Or: 1966

Champions League: 1968

Arguably England's greatest ever player won both the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or in 1966.

He would guide Manchester United to the Champions League title two years later.

2. Gerd Muller

World Cup: 1974

Ballon d'Or: 1970

Champions League: 1974, 1975, 1976

Muller won his first Ballon d'Or after netting 10 goals for West Germany at the 1970 World Cup.

Although not triumphant on that occasion, his four goals would help the side go one better four years later.

The legendary forward then helped Bayern Munich to three consecutive Champions League titles from 1974-1976.

3. Franz Beckenbauer

World Cup: 1974

Ballon d'Or: 1972, 1976

Champions League: 1974, 1975, 1976

Beckenbauer is considered one of the best players of all time courtesy of his brilliance for both Bayern Munich and West Germany.

4. Paolo Rossi

World Cup: 1982

Ballon d'Or: 1982

Champions League: 1985

Rossi was given a two-year ban in 1980 after being found guilty in a match-fixing scandal.

He returned just before the 1982 World Cup and would score six goals as Italy were triumphant.

The striker was given his only Ballon d'Or on the back of that achievement, before winning the European Cup with Juventus three years later.

5. Zinedine Zidane

World Cup: 1998

Ballon d'Or: 1998

Champions League: 2002

Zidane had a stunning year in 1998. He would win Serie A with Juventus, finish as runners up in the Champions League and then win the World Cup with France. His astonishing year was recognised as he won the Ballon d'Or.

Zidane then scored an extraordinary volley in the 2002 Champions League final as Real Madrid overcame Leverkusen.

6. Rivaldo

World Cup: 2002

Ballon d'Or: 1999

Champions League: 2003

Rivaldo was incredible at Barcelona, winning the Ballon d'Or in 1999.

He won the World Cup with Brazil three years later before being part of AC Milan's Champions League winning side in 2003.

7. Ronaldinho

World Cup: 2002

Ballon d'Or: 2005

Champions League: 2006

Ronaldinho was pivotal as Brazil won the World Cup in 2002. He would go on to win the Ballon d'Or and Champions League while at Barcelona.

8. Kaka

World Cup: 2002

Ballon d'Or: 2007

Champions League: 2007

No one has won the three biggest trophies in world football - not even Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi - since Kaka.

