There have been so many shocking transfers in Premier League history.

Fernando Torres angered Liverpool fans when he made the move to one of their direct rivals, Chelsea, back in 2011.

Sol Campbell was well club captain at Tottenham but he completely destroyed his reputation with fans after leaving on a free transfer for bitter rivals, Arsenal.

While Van Persie had enough at the Gunners and decided to join Manchester United back in 2012.

Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have joined Gary Lineker on the Match of the Day top 10 podcast, where they've ranked the most shocking transfers in Premier League history.

We've listed their rankings below.

Alan Shearer:

10. Sol Campbell (Tottenham to Arsenal)

9. Robin van Persie (Arsenal to Man Utd)

8. Andy Carroll (Newcastle to Liverpool)

7. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool to Man City)

6. Andy Cole (Newcastle to Man Utd)

5. Carlos Tevez (Man Utd to Man City)

4. Ashley Cole (Arsenal to Chelsea)

3. Fernando Torres (Liverpool to Chelsea)

2. Eric Cantona (Leeds to Man Utd)

1. Carlos Tevez & Javier Mascherano (Corinthians to West Ham)

Interestingly, Campbell's free transfer from Tottenham to Arsenal wasn't that shocking for Shearer.

Torres' transfer from Liverpool to Chelsea for £50m takes third spot.

Cantona's switch from Leeds to Man United in 1992 takes second, behind Tevez and Mascherano's controversial witch to West Ham in 2006.

The Argentine duo's move to the Hammers breached Premier League rules. They were fined £5.5m and ended up paying Sheffield United £20m in compensation.

Micah Richards:

10. Carlos Tevez & Javier Mascherano (Corinthians to West Ham)

9. Robin Van Persie (Arsenal to Man Utd)

8. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool to Man City)

7. Andy Cole (Newcastle to Man Utd)

6. Carlos Tevez (Man Utd to Man City)

5. Fernando Torres (Liverpool to Chelsea)

4. Andy Carroll (Newcastle to Liverpool)

3. Ashley Cole (Arsenal to Chelsea)

2. Eric Cantona (Leeds to Man Utd)

1. Sol Campbell (Tottenham to Arsenal)

Richards' list looks very different to Shearer's.

He thinks Tevez and Mascherano's move wasn't that shocking at all and has them in 10th.

Cole's move from Arsenal to Chelsea makes his top three, while Richards agrees with Shearer that Cantona's move from Leeds to United is the second most shocking in Premier League history.

Richards disagreed strongly with Shearer and named Campbell's move across north London as the most shocking in Premier League history.

