There have been so many great players in the history of football.

Pele won three World Cups with Brazil and scores hundreds of goals in his career.

Diego Maradona also has a case when it comes to crowning the greatest player of all time, having done some extraordinary things on the football pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have also cemented themselves as two of the greatest players of all time having shattered record-after-record in the past 15 years.

But who is the best of them all?

90min.com have given their opinion on the 50 greatest players of all-time. Follow this link to view the thought process behind their decisions.

You can view their rankings below...

50. Luka Modric

49. John Charles

48. Robert Lewandowski

47. Jairzinho

46. Omar Sivori

45. Paulo Rossi

44. Paul Breitner

43. George Weah

42. Kaka

41. Lev Yashin

Modric and Lewandowski haven't hung up their boots yet but have both made the list.

Weah, one of the greatest African players of all time, makes the list just below Kaka and Russian legend Yashin.

40. Gunnar Nordahl

39. Sandor Kocsis

38. Kevin Keegan

37. Hristo Stoichcov

36. Gianluigi Buffon

35. Johan Neeksens

34. Xavi

33. Luis Suarez [ESP]

32. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

31. Andres Iniesta

Buffon, now 43, is still going strong at Juventus. He's the best goalkeeper ever In 90min's view.

Barcelona's incredible midfield duo, Xavi and Iniesta, are separated by just three places in 34th and 31st respectively.

30. Rivelino

29. Bobby Moore

28. Socrates

27. Lothar Mattheus

26. Ronaldinho

25. Ruud Gullit

24. Bobby Charlton

23. Guiseppe Meazza

22. Raymond Kopa

21. Romario

Moore and Charlton, legends at West Ham and Man United respectively, both make the top 30. They were both inspirational as England won the World Cup in 1966.

Ronaldinho, one of the most entertaining players ever, just misses out on a spot in the top 25.

That seems a bit low, it must be said. Ronaldinho had his flaws and his time at the top was not long but he was a special, special player.

20. Eusebio

19. Marco van Basten

18. George Best

17. Zico

16. Franco Baresi

15. Ferenc Puskas

14. Paolo Maldini

13. Gerd Muller

12. Mane Garrincha

11. Alfredo Di Stefano

Man United legend Best makes the top 20, just ahead of Van Basten.

Maldini is the highest ranked defender on the list, coming in at 14th.

10. Roberto Baggio

9. Michel Platini

8. Zinedine Zidane

7. Cristiano Ronaldo

6. Ronaldo Nazario

5. Johan Cruyff

4. Franz Beckenbauer

3. Lionel Messi

2. Pele

1. Diego Maradona

There is so much to dissect here.

How is Cristiano Ronaldo all the way down in seventh? Of course, all those above him are incredible players.

But the Portuguese legend deserves to be rated higher given his brilliance in the past two decades. He's scored the most goals in the history of the game and he's still going strong at the age of 36.

Messi being in third is also controversial. Are there really two better players in history than the Barcelona legend?

Pepe takes second, behind Maradona. Both players did some extraordinary things at international level and that is why they've been ranked ahead of Messi.

That, of course, is a valid argument but one that many won't agree with.

