WWE have reportedly fired Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano after he sent personal items to recently released Mickie James in a trash bag.

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and John Laurinaitis all apologised for the incident on Thursday evening while confirming that Carrano had departed the company.

"Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action," Triple H wrote.

"The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with WWE."

News of Carrano's actions first hit social media on Thursday afternoon, when James shared an image of the trash bag WWE sent her one week after her release.

"Dear Vince McMahon I'm not sure if you’re aware, I did receive my WWE care package today. Thank you. #AlwaysBlessedandGrateful #WomensWrestlingMatters," she wrote.

The tweet, which you can see below, understandably caused outrage amongst fans on Twitter, who couldn't believe how a legend like James had been treated.

Stephanie McMahon soon responded to James with an apology which read:

"Mickie James I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of WWE. The person responsible is no longer with our company."

John Laurinaitis, who according to reports from WrestlingNews, worked alongside Carrano in Talent Relations, tweeted a similar apology to Triple H.

While WWE should be commended for taking swift and correct action by firing the person responsible for disrespecting released talent, it should never have been allowed to happen in the first place.

James had dedicated over two decades of her life to professional wrestling, in WWE and on the independent circuit and she deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

What she doesn't deserve, is to receive a 'care package' of items in a trash bag one week after being released.

