Goldberg has been talking up another potential return to WWE, suggesting that he could have an interesting match with anybody on the current roster.

The Hall of Famer was last in action at this year's Royal Rumble, where he was beaten by Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship match.

Last August, the 54-year-old confirmed that he has a two-fight-per-year contract with WWE running through 2022, meaning he will likely be in action again this year.

Goldberg is confident that whoever he faces, he'll be able to put on a show and he even specifically picked out Big E as the man he wants to share a ring with soon.

"Let’s be perfectly honest, a different era of Goldberg would match up against anybody," he told WWE's The Bump when asked if he could still entertain the fans.

"The question is: could this era of Goldberg match up with anyone and have it be interesting? I think the answer is absolutely, yes."

'Bill' went on to explain why he'd specifically like a match with Big E, recalling an incredible story about the first time they met.

"Big E could bring stuff out of me that I’d want to do just to make Big E proud of me, right?

"So the story goes with Big E and I, that the only match I was ever late for, or I ever missed in WCW, was a match that I called in and told them I couldn’t catch the plane because I was at a signing and I had to stay until everyone was taken care of.

Big E was one of the kids I stayed for, OK? So, I will never forget his face, I’ll never forget that day.

"And the fact that I made a positive impression on somebody like that, that’s been so successful at what they do, it’s an honor and a privilege for me.

"So, getting in the ring with him would be a different situation but it’d be really cool in its own way."

That's absolutely brilliant! We'd quite like to see Goldberg vs Big E just to bring their story full circle!

WWE action continues this week on Friday Night SmackDown, airing live to UK fans on BT Sport.

