Tottenham manager situation: Spurs could end up paying Mourinho another £25m

Jose Mourinho's departure from Tottenham could potentially cost the club £25m, which would be considerably more than the severance package Daniel Levy offered.

What's the latest on Jose Mourinho?

Football Insider has reported that parting ways with Mourinho could cost Tottenham £25m.

As per the report, Levy offered the Portuguese boss and his coaching staff an £8m pay-off deal in a desperate attempt to get them out of the club as cheaply as possible. However, this was "rejected out of hand", a Tottenham source told the website.

Therefore, the Tottenham chairman was forced to sack Mourinho and his staff, which may cost more than triple the original severance package that he offered.

This Spurs fan isn't happy that Jose Mourinho's lost his job! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Why did Spurs sack him?

After briefly being top of the Premier League in December, results took a turn for the worse in the new year.

The club now sit seventh in the English top-flight and qualification for the Champions League next season seems extremely unlikely.

In addition to this, Spurs suffered a shock exit from the Europa League, as they bowed out of the competition to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

Towards the tail end of his time at Spurs, it seemed that the players stopped playing for the Portuguese and his relationship with the squad deteriorated after the European exit.

According to the Telegraph, some players were "afraid to smile" at the training ground.

How could he end up receiving £25m?



Following his sacking on Monday, the former Spurs boss has been placed on garden leave which means that he will still receive his full wages until he manages to secure another job.

The 58-year-old has more than two years left on his deal at the north London club and earns a wage that totals £12.5m a year.

Therefore, if Mourinho is unable to secure another job - or simply choses not to take one - Spurs could be forced to continue paying his wages for the rest of his contract, totalling £25m across the next two years.

Is he likely to get a job before 2023?



Despite being sacked on Monday, Mourinho seemed to be relatively upbeat when a Sky Sports reporter spoke to him outside of his home.

Regarding his future, the three-time Premier League winner was asked whether he would take a break from the game to recharge his batteries.

1 of 15 Nabil Bentaleb Newcastle Schalke Union Berlin Eintracht Frankfurt

In response to the question, Mourinho said the following: "No need for a break. I'm always in football."

Tottenham will be hoping that he can secure a job in football sooner rather than later so they are no longer responsible for paying his wages.

News Now - Sport News