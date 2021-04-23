UFC president Dana White said UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is the greatest fighter ever to compete at 170lbs in the promotion's history.

Usman (18-1) will defend his UFC welterweight title in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal (35-14) in the main event of of UFC 261 on April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida.

White told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter in an interview released on Wednesday that while many believe Georges St-Pierre is the all-time GOAT, Usman's impressive resume has now surpassed that of the three-time former world champion, though he still faces a dangerous opponent in the form of Masvidal on Saturday night.

He also pointed towards the toughest test of Usman's career to date, a unification title fight with former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington in December 2019, which he claims is one of the best fights he has ever witnessed cageside.

"Yeah, I just think if you look at what this guy has done. Every time he fights he looks better and better," White said. "He’s literally fought everybody out there, and now he’s going for a second run on these guys. And the fight with him and Colby Covington is one of the best fights I’ve ever seen.”

“This division is stacked with killers right now. And like I said, the fight with him and Colby Covington. Love him or hate him, he’s one of the best fighters in the world. He’s a very, very good fighter and that fight was incredible. Both guys had to dig deep in that fight. It was one of the best fights I’ve ever seen, ever.”

Usman has won 12 fights in a row in the UFC against an increasingly difficult stretch of opposition, including Rafael dos Anjos, Leon Edwards, and Tyron Woodley. But even that doesn't do it justice at all.

Just take a moment to reflect on this murderer's row of talent. Usman just finished Gilbert Burns in a barnburner, having previously beaten the likes of Demian Maia, Sean Strickland, and Warlley Alves in his career.

The 33-year-old is currently ranked #2 in the men's pound-for-pound MMA rankings by ESPN following his win over Burns, but former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who is undefeated in his previous 18 fights and seemingly hell-bent on challenging Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight belt, sits just ahead of him.

However, if Usman manages to clear out the division from top to bottom, he may have a very legitimate claim to being considered one of the all-time greats.

